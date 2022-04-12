Lululemon launches ‘Like New’ program nationwide — trade in gently worn clothes for store credit

Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Following a successful pilot program in Texas and California last year, lululemon is re-introducing its Like New re-commerce program nationwide.

The program allows shoppers to trade in gently worn lululemon clothing in exchange for an e-gift card at one of its 390+ participating U.S. stores. Shoppers also will receive a $5 store credit and can shop resale products on the company’s website starting on Earth Day, which is April 22.

To support the resale technology and operations of Like New, the athletic apparel brand partnered with Trove, a company that enables brands to take back items from customers’ closets while maintaining control of their brand equity.

This year’s expanded Like New program will launch with a wide variety of pre-loved lululemon items, including everything from leggings and tops to shorts and jackets.

“At lululemon, we’re deeply committed to creating quality products built to last and that are better for people and the planet,” said Celeste Burgoyne, President, Americas and Global Guest Innovation at lululemon, in a statement.

She continued, “Bringing lululemon Like New to all U.S. guests is a major step toward a circular eco-system and achieving our Impact Agenda goals to reduce our environmental footprint. “We’ve seen incredible momentum from our pilot program and we look forward to welcoming new guests nationwide.”

Additionally, lululemon’s Like New program will reinvest 100% of profits to support the brand’s commitments, which include giving all of its guests the option to repair, and/or recycle its products. Also, by 2025, the company aims to make 100% of its products with sustainable materials and end-of-use solutions, toward a circular ecosystem by 2030.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.