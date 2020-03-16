LVMH, maker of Louis Vuitton, switches to making hand sanitizer for coronavirus pandemic

amesy/iStock(PARIS) — The outbreak of the novel coronavirus, officially named COVID-19, has resulted in a global crisis, and while many companies have been forced to close, others are finding ways to help the cause through their resources.

On Sunday, the French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, parent company to brands such as Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Christian Dior, and more, released a statement announcing that the company is now preparing production sites to manufacture substantial quantities of hydroalcoholic gel to be provided to public authorities given the risk of shortage.

The statement also mentioned that these gels will also be delivered free of charge to French health authorities.

“Through this initiative, LVMH intends to help address the risk of lack of product in France and enable a greater number of people to continue to take the right action protect themselves from the spread of the virus,” the statement reads. “LVMH will continue to honour this commitment for as long as necessary, in connection with the French health authorities.”

France, like many other places around the world, has closed non-essential retail stores and public encouraged social distancing during this ongoing outbreak.

