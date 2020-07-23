MAC donates 100,000 lipsticks to healthcare organizations

MAC CosmeticsBy ZOE MOORE, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — To mark National Lipstick Day on July 29, MAC Cosmetics is donating 100,000 lipsticks to health care workers.

The lipsticks will be sent to 54 health care organizations across North America as a thank you to health care and front-line workers for their service during the COVID-19 crisis.

The lipsticks include MAC Lustre Lipstick in Lady Bug, MAC Lustre Lipstick in Cockney, MAC Lustre Lipstick in See Sheer, and MAC Lustre Lipstick in Spice It Up.

“We are extremely grateful for the decades-long support from MAC Cosmetics, and are thrilled to gift these lipsticks as a thank you and special treat to our staff and volunteers for all of their tireless hard work,” David Ludwigson, vice president and chief development officer of God’s Love We Deliver, said in a statement.

Back in April, the brand announced that this year’s Viva Glam 2020 initiative will be dedicating $10 million toward 250 local organizations all over the world that are on the front lines helping people at higher risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MAC’s Viva Glam campaign initially launched in 1994 at the height of the AIDS epidemic, donating 100% of the selling price of Viva Glam lipsticks directly to organizations that support people living with and affected by HIV/AIDS.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.