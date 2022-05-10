Magnolia Bakery transforms iconic banana pudding into a new dessert

Magnolia Bakery

(NEW YORK) — Even if you’re not from Manhattan, chances are you’ve heard of, dreamt of or perhaps planned a visit to taste a scoop of Magnolia Bakery’s luscious, creamy, sweet banana pudding.

The New York City confectioner, known for its classic American desserts, has created a cookie with all the taste of the cult-favorite banana pudding.

Magnolia Bakery dropped its banana pudding cookie, which is available on MagnoliaBakery.com and at its 10 bakeries nationwide.

“It took six months to whip up, resulting in a soft, chewy cookie that’s full of flavor great to enjoy on its own or paired with a banana pudding,” a representative for the bakery told “GMA.”

The cookie is made with crushed vanilla wafers and mashed bananas in the dough to bring the classic flavor of the pudding to the baked treat. The treat is also packed with white chocolate chips and their world-famous Banana Pudding mix.

An order of six cookies is available online for $25 plus shipping and in-store cookies cost $3.70 apiece.

