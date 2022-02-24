Markets plummet as world reacts to Russian invasion

Jake Wyman/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — U.S. stock futures are down ahead of Thursday’s opening bell amid ongoing attacks on Ukraine by Russia.

As of 8:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down more than 800 points.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil prices topped $100 a barrel on Thursday morning, sending gasoline prices to an average of $3.54 a gallon, according to the American Automobile Association.

Russia, which announced early Thursday that military operations have begun in Ukraine, is the world’s third-largest oil producer.

