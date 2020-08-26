McDonald's adds 2 new spicy options to its menu, plus a cookie-filled McFlurry flavor

helen89/iStockBy KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Things are heating up on the McDonald’s menu with the first new chicken McNugget flavor in decades.

Chicken McNuggets are a go-to favorite for many fans of the golden arches, but the fast-food chain recognized that “spice is in the eye of the beholder or in this case, the taste buds” and announced a menu innovation coming to “U.S. restaurants this fall to please our spice-seeking customers.”

The new spicy option is “breaded with a sizzling tempura coating made of both cayenne and chili peppers,” McDonald’s said in the press release about the new nuggets that “pack plenty of spice and flavor into each bite.”

McDonald’s is also adding a new condiment with the rollout of a new hot sauce.

“For those who care to dial up the heat, we’ve crafted our new Mighty Hot Sauce, boasting a powerful blend of crushed red peppers and spicy chilis,” McDonald’s announced. “The new dipping sauce is both our first new sauce innovation since 2017 and the hottest one available at McDonald’s. Trust us — you’re going to want to take a dip.”

Both new spicy items will be available starting Sept. 16 for a limited time at participating restaurants.

“This is the first time we’ve introduced a new flavor of our classic Chicken McNuggets in the U.S. since they came to menus in 1983,” Linda VanGosen, vice president of menu innovation, said. “As our customers have been asking for Spicy McNuggets for some time now, we couldn’t think of a better time to bring them to our menus. We can’t wait for McNuggets fans to get a taste of these new spicy options.”

Plus, to cool tastebuds off from the capsaicin — the chemical compound in chilis that creates a burning sensation — McDonald’s introduced a new McFlurry flavor filled with Chips Ahoy! cookies.

“This delicious treat features vanilla soft-serve, caramel topping and Chips Ahoy! cookie pieces blended throughout,” the company said of the frozen treat which will be available the same day for a limited time.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.