McDonald's announces new PLT — a plant-based burger from Beyond Meat

McDonald's introduced its new "PLT," aka the plant, lettuce and tomato, which features a new plant-based patty from the Beyond Meat team.

McDonald’s introduced its new “PLT,” aka the plant, lettuce and tomato, which features a new plant-based patty from the Beyond Meat team.

The new non-meat alternative will be sprouting up for a limited time in 28 select McDonald’s locations throughout Southwestern Ontario, the company announced in a press release Thursday.

“For this test, our culinary team created a recipe for a juicy, plant-based burger unique to McDonald’s,” Ann Wahlgren, McDonald’s vice president of global menu strategy, said in a statement. The Beyond Meat plant-based patty is dressed with “classic toppings and served on a warm, toasted bun.”

After 12 weeks, the fast-food chain will listen to customer feedback, as well as from staff and franchisees to better understand what people think of the plant-based option.

“It’s a chance to test new products in a handful of restaurants, and will inform our future plans for introducing plant-based options around the world,” Walgren said.

McDonald’s is one of many fast-food joints testing a non-meat option after KFC announced a collaboration with Beyond Meat for new plant-based chicken nuggets and boneless wings last month.

Plus, markets have reacted positively to the new food trend.

Since Beyond Meat’s initial public offering in May, when it listed its shares for $45 on the Nasdaq, those shares have risen considerably.

Meanwhile, plant-based competitor Impossible Foods has raised upwards of $750 million, but the company is still privately held.

