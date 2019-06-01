Mega Millions jackpot rises to $475 million with no winner

youngvet/iStock(NEW YORK) — The Mega Millions jackpot continues to creep toward half a billion dollars.

There was no winner of the $444 million jackpot on Friday night, so next week’s drawing will rise to an estimated $475 million.

The numbers were 7-8-26-65-67 with a Mega Ball of 4.

There were a handful of runner-up prizes on Friday. Two tickets — one in New York and one in New Jersey — each matched all of the five white balls to win $1 million.

There were 38 people who matched four white balls and the Mega Ball to take home $10,000, while five additional tickets played the three-time Megaplier and won $30,000 each.

Winners must match all five numbers plus the Mega Ball to take home the big prize.

The next drawing will be Tuesday night at 11 p.m.

For the lowest prize of $2, players must match the Mega Ball number.

The Mega Millions drawing isn’t the only lottery with a large jackpot going into the weekend. With the Powerball jackpot currently at $350 million, the combined lotteries total just under $800 million

The next Powerball drawing will occur Saturday at 11 p.m.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.