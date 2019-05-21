Memorial Day 2019 sales: All the best deals and how to save big

Baris-Ozer/iStock(NEW YORK) — Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer, making it the perfect time to shop for the clothes, furniture and appliances you’ll need to get you through the season.

Retailers know that too, and many are offering deals and slashing prices accordingly.

ABC News’ Good Morning America has compiled some of the best deals around. Check them out below:

Anthropologie: Get an extra 25% off sale items for a limited time.

ASOS: Use the code SPRING4IT to get 25% off your order until 3 a.m. EST on May 22.

Banana Republic: Get 30% off regular-priced items and an extra 40% off sale styles. No code needed.

Best Buy: Save up to 40% off on appliances, and get a $100 gift card with qualifying appliance purchase.

Chico’s: Until May 27, get 40% off one already reduced style with the code 93470; 50% off two or more already reduced styles with the code 68389; a free three-piece pouch when you spend more than $150; plus 40% off tees, shorts and dresses.

Cost Plus World Market: Save up to 50% on select outdoor items.

Credo Beauty: Get free shipping on all orders with the code SUMMERLOVE, from May 24-27.

Dell: Save up to 50% off PCs and electronics.

Express: Take an extra 50% off women’s and men’s clearance items.

Fossil: From May 23-27, take an additional 25% off sale items with the code READY25.

Gap: Get up to 50% off everything until May 23. Want another 20% off? Use the code WARMUP.

J. Crew: With the code HISUMMER, you’ll save 35% on wear-now styles.

Kipling: Buy one sale item, get a second sale item for 70% off through May 30.

Mark & Graham: From May 24-28, save 20% off site-wide with the code SAVE20.

Net-a-Porter: Sale items are up to 50% off, with some brand exclusions.

Purple: Until June 3, get $100 off all Purple mattresses, except for twin and twin XL models, which are $50 off. Plus: free sheets with purchase. Other deals include $10% off all Purple products and a BOGO deal for Purple blankets.

Reebok: The shoe brand is offering a number of deals through May 31. One includes getting $5 off any purchase, $10 off a purchase of $85 or more and $20 off a purchase of $100 or more with the code SAVEMORE.

REI: REI is hosting its anniversary sale, and savings can be up to 30%.

Target: Save up to 30% off home goods with the code HOME. Plus, get women’s swimsuits starting from $12, men and women’s clothing starting from $5, and kids’ clothing starting from $4.

True and Co.: From May 22-28, get 20% off site-wide with the code BIGSALE.

Ulta: Gorgeous Hair event, up to 50% off hair products through 6/1

Urban Outfitters: Take advantage of 30% off sale items through May 22.

