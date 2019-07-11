Millie Bobby Brown drops her own Converse sneaker collaboration: Shop these 7 picks

Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic(NEW YORK) — Inspired by Millie Bobby Brown, star of Stranger Things, rising style icon and youth activist, Converse is releasing a collection that explores her “well-documented love of whales and ocean-life.”

According to Converse, “the collection combines Millie’s unique ability to always be herself, embrace her passions, and of course, have fun along the way.”

Brown is also the youngest person to date to collaborate with Converse.

Available in both Hi and Ox, the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star is fully customizable in this collection — from the foxing, pinstripe, laces, eyelets and logos, the selection allows you to tap your creativity and craft a unique piece to style whatever way you see fit.



