'Missed the drone by about 30 feet': Operations resume at Newark Airport after drone activity, FAA says

Tomsmith585/iStock(NEW YORK) — Officials have now resumed operations after a ground stop had been ordered at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey due to drone activity, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Two drones were seen about 3,500 feet above Teterboro Airport in Bergen County, New Jersey, FAA spokesman Greg Martin told ABC News.

Pilots described seeing what “looks like a drone” within 30 feet of the plane on its final approach, Air Traffic Control audio obtained from LIVEATC.NET revealed.

“Missed the drone by about 30 feet off our right wing,” one pilot said.

Some flights were held at their points of departure in order to slow the pace of incoming traffic, the source said.

The airport has posted on Twitter that operations have now resumed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

