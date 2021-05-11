More Americans expected to travel for Memorial Day Weekend this year, AAA says

MCCAIG/iStock

(ORLANDO) — Memorial Day travel should is expected to jump by about 60 percent from 2020, as the coronavirus cases decline and more people begin to travel.

AAA is anticipating more than 37 million people will travel 50 or more miles from home between May 27 and 31. That figure far eclipsing the 23 million who traveled last Memorial Day, the lowest tally since AAA began recording the statistic in 2000.

It’s still a decrease, however, from the 2019 Memorial Day holiday. That year, AAA says about 43 million people ventured out of town.

As more Americans get fully vaccinated against COVID-19, travel has begun to increase. During the month of May, the Transportation Security Administration has said over one million people per day have gone through U.S. airport security screenings.

