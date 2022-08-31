Movie theaters across US are offering $3 tickets for ‘National Cinema Day’

YinYang/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Movie lovers pained by the price of popcorn, slushies and tickets will have something to celebrate on “National Cinema Day.”

On Sept. 3, tickets at theaters across the country will only be $3 for every movie, showtime and format — a fraction of the national average price of $9.17.

The Cinema Foundation, a donor-supported nonprofit, announced a markdown and holiday to celebrate a summer of “record-breaking moviegoing.”

“The one-day event, held at more than 3,000 participating locations with more than 30,000 screens, will bring together audiences of all ages to enjoy a day at the movies,” The Cinema foundation said in a release.

The Cinema Foundation also said moviegoers will be able to see sneak peeks of upcoming films from A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, Sony, United Artists Releasing, Universal and Warner Bros.

“After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” Cinema Foundation President Jackie Brenneman said in a statement. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”

Labor Day weekend is historically one of the slowest weekends in theaters, The Associated Press reported. If organizers of the deal find this trial to be successful, National Cinema Day could become an annual fixture.

