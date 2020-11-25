Nearly 1 million Crock-Pot Multi-Cookers recalled due to potential burn hazard

robynmac/iStockBy THE GMA TEAM, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Nearly one million Crock-Pot Multi-Cookers are being recalled due to a potential burn hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The voluntary recall of Sunbeam Products’ Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers comes as millions of Americans are preparing for holiday cooking, starting Thursday with Thanksgiving.

The recall is due to reports of a malfunction causing the multi-cooker to be able to pressurize when the lid is not fully locked, resulting in a potential burn hazard.

Sunbeam, a Florida-based company, has received 119 reports of lid detachment, resulting in 99 burn injuries ranging in severity from first-degree to third-degree burns, according to the CPSC.

Consumers with Sunbeam Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers are urged to contact the company immediately to obtain a free replacement lid. In the meantime, the product can still be used for slow cooking and sautéing but should not be used in pressure cooker mode.

The multi-cookers under the recall were sold at retail stores including Walmart and Target and online at Amazon and other online retailers from July 2017 through November 2020, according to the CPSC.

About 914,430 of the devices are being recalled in the U.S.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.