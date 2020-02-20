Nearly six million Contigo water bottles recalled over a choking hazard

LPETTET/iStock(NEW YORK) — Nearly six million children’s water bottles from Contigo have been recalled over a spout that poses as a choking hazard, the company announced.



It is the second time the product, Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles, has been recalled in recent months.

A total of 427 reports had been made to the Chicago-based company about the spout detaching, including 27 reports that spouts had been inside a child’s mouth, according to the recall notice.

The product had already been recalled once back in August 2019, and this recent recall involves the lids that had been given to customers as a replacement, according to the notice.

Only bottles with a black base and cover of the spout are being recalled.

Contigo said customers “should immediately stop using” the product and “take them away from children.” They can contact Contigo for a water bottle.

The recalled product had been sold from April 2018 through Feb. 7, 2020 at Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide and online on various websites. The bottles were imported from Chicago and have the recall number 20-074.

