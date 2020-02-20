New 'Baby Yoda' merchandise now available for pre-order

Disney+(NEW YORK) — “Baby Yoda” merchandise is finally here and it is the way!

Known simply as “The Child,” in the Disney+ live action Star Wars series The Mandalorian, “Baby Yoda,” as he’s been affectionately named thanks to social media, has had many in anticipation of the latest books, home goods, apparel, games, accessories and other collectibles, inspired by his gone-viral character.

On Thursday morning, ABC News’ Good Morning America got a first look at some merchandise tied to “Baby Yoda,” before it all goes on display at this weekend’s New York Toy Fair. All of the following products are finally for pre-order at shopDisney.com:

The Child Animatronic Plush by Hasbro (available Fall 2020)

From Hasbro’s Star Wars collection comes the “The Child Animatronic Edition” toy with sounds and motorized sequences. And now, you can become his protector. Touching the top of his head activates over 25 sound and motion combinations, including happy and excited sounds, giggles, babbles, and more, while the toy’s head moves up and down, ears move back and forth, and eyes open and close. You can pretend to harness the power of the Force as he closes his eyes, raises his arm, and sighs as if exerting a great amount of energy. Lay him down and he will close his eyes and take a “Force nap.”

The Child Talking Plush by Hasbro

Nothing in the galaxy is as cute, has taken as many naps, sipped more soup, or learned to control the Force as “The Child.” He’s dressed in the cutest little robe this side of Mos Eisley. Movable arms allow you to pretend the Force is within reach, while a squeeze of the soft plush body activates character sounds. Includes the talking plush toy, a bone broth bowl and a Sorgan frog.

The Child Pop! by Funko

Embrace the irresistible infant and celebrate the most stellar fandom of them all with a Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head figure.

The Child necklace by Rock Love

Solid sterling silver, “The Child” is sculpted in lifelike detail, capturing the charming smile and curious, outstretched hand. With glossy hand-painted black enamel eyes, this three-dimensional pendant hangs from a heavy adjustable 24-inch sterling silver curb chain.

The Child 11” Vinyl Plush by Mattel

This 11-inch plush toy captures the hearts of Star Wars fans everywhere. The adorable toy has a soft body, plus a sturdy base filled with beans, perfect for cuddling or display as a collectible. The character wears robes as seen in the show. Star War fans will love taking on the role of the Mandalorian bounty hunter and caring for the child on their own.

The Child Bounty Series by Hasbro

This collection of six Baby Yoda figures features the character in fun poses such as sipping soup and wrapped in a blanket. These 2 1/4-inch collectibles would be ideal to swap with friends, give as gifts or as part of a larger Star Wars display.

The Child Plush by shopDisney

Embrace the adorable creature known as ”the Child” with this soft, cuddly plush toy featuring faux suede coat and fuzzy trims.

The Child Poster Book by shopDisney

Featuring 16 double-sided pullout posters, this collectible book is full of exciting artwork of the Mandalorian, “the Child,” and more characters.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.