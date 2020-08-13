New Fisher-Price toys let kids work, cook and work out from home like their parents

MattelBy GOOD MORNING AMERICA, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The realities of quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic are now showing up in the aisles of children’s toys.

Toy giant Fisher-Price has debuted three new toys for kids that reflect all the things adults are doing at home today, from working to cooking and working out.

Fisher-Price’s My Home Office eight-piece set features a pretend laptop, four fabric apps to attach to the computer screen, a wood smartphone and headset and a to-go cup for kids to sip their favorite beverage, according to the company.

The company’s Baby Biceps set includes a wearable headband, kettle bell rattle, a pretend dumbbell and a jingling protein shake bottle.

The Cutest Chef set lets a baby have fun with a crinkle recipe card, play tongs with a meatball spinner, an oven mitt teether and a wearable chef’s apron bibgreat, according to Fisher-Price.

The toys, which range in price from $14.99 to $24.99, are designed to let kids role-play and connect with their parents, according to Chuck Scothon, senior vice president of Fisher-Price and global head of infant and preschool for Mattel, the parent company of Fisher-Price.

“At Fisher-Price, we’ve always been focused on making playtime more fun by infusing surprising and playful elements into our toys,” Scothon said in a blog post announcing the new toys. “In the infant and preschool categories especially, we have deliberately focused on introducing toys that get parents and caregivers laughing, too.”

“This collection features a number of actions that kids are seeing the adults in their lives do now more than ever,” he wrote.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.