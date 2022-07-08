New Grubhub perk for Amazon Prime members

Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Amazon members are already primed to enjoy perks of speedy delivery and now, that can include food from hundreds of thousands of restaurants.

The food delivery service has teamed up with Amazon to offer Prime members a free, one-year Grubhub+ membership.

The new membership for U.S. customers includes unlimited $0 delivery fees from restaurants that participate on Grubhub nationwide, the companies announced in a press release.

“More than half (53%) of adults and nearly two-thirds (64%) of millennials admit that purchasing takeout and delivery food is ‘essential’ to the way they live, but only one-third (38%) of Americans report using third-party delivery companies like Grubhub at least some of the time,” the food delivery service reported.

Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, explained that the new feature for Prime members “is our way of saying ‘thank you.'”

“The value of a Prime membership continues to grow with this offer, and this year is shaping up to be a great time to enjoy the convenience, savings, fun and deliciousness that membership provides,” Ghani added.

Grubhub+ members will also get access to member-only perks and rewards. Members also enjoy a donation match on Grubhub+ orders through Grubhub’s Donate the Change program, which raised more than $25 million in 2021 alone, benefiting more than 20 charitable organizations.

This offer is available to Prime members all year long.

