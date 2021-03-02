New mint M&M's cookie ice cream sandwiches arrive in time for St. Patrick's Day

Mars WrigleyBy KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Actor Dan Levy may have sworn off eating his candy-coated chocolate friends during the Super Bowl this year, but for all other M&Ms fans, there’s a sweet, colorful new treat in the frozen foods section.

M&M’s parent company Mars Wrigley unveiled two new ice cream cookie sandwiches ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.

“We’re excited to expand the joy of M&M’S colorworks to the Mars Wrigley ice cream line, starting with a minty green treat for St. Patrick’s Day,” said Jayesh Shah, Mars’ ice cream marketing director. “These new flavors add even more options alongside our fan-favorite M&M’S Vanilla and Chocolate Cookie Sandwiches – offering a fun and enjoyable treat for any occasion.”

The two ice cream cookie sandwich flavors will be available in new, redesigned four-packs. The current M&M’S Ice Cream portfolio includes M&M’S Vanilla Cookie Sandwiches, M&M’S Chocolate Cookie Sandwiches, M&M’S Ice Cream Cones and M&M’S Ice Cream Fun Cups.

Also new for the spring are M&M’S Classic Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches, featuring vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two chocolate cookies with Milk Chocolate M&M’S Minis baked in.

