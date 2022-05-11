New Old Bay-seasoned Goldfish will roll out later this month

Pepperidge Farm

(NEW YORK) — For snack purists, original Goldfish may be the perfect poppable bite, but for those in search of something bolder than cheddar or parmesan, there’s a new line that adds a cult-favorite flavor to the mix.

Goldfish hooked up with Old Bay to create a limited-time offering made with the zesty, bold taste of Old Bay.

Fans of the Baltimore-based seafood seasoning brand are notoriously passionate about the blend of 18 herbs and spices used on everything from crab boils to a limited-time hot sauce that sold out within an hour of release in 2020.

“The Old Bay and Goldfish teams knew they had to join forces to deliver a delicious, one-of-a-kind snacking for fans and foodies, alike,” a representative for the brand said in a statement.

The popular spice blends black pepper, paprika, celery salt and red pepper flakes to complement the classic taste of Goldfish.

The new Goldfish will roll out nationwide with a limited quantity available on the McCormick website in early May.

Each 6.6-ounce bag will be sold for $2.79 and can be found at a nearby location using the Pepperidge Farm website.

This also marks the second limited-time offer licensed ingredient partnership with McCormick. The popular Goldfish Frank’s RedHot ranked at the time as the fastest-selling launch of summer 2021.

