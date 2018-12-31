New Year's Eve stocks higher in early trading

lucky-photographer/iStock(NEW YORK) — The major stock indexes were broadly higher after Monday’s opening bell on growing optimism about U.S.-China trade talks as investors end a volatile year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was ahead 150 points at 23.22 late Monday morning, while the S&P index advanced seven points and the Nasdaq was up 12.5 points.

Oil prices rose more than two percent on the final day of the year, mirroring gains in stock markets. Crude, however, is on track for its first annual decline in three years as concerns of a supply glut linger.

The New York Stock Exchange as well as the Nasdaq will close Monday at 4 p.m. ET. Bond Markets close early for New Year’s Eve at 2 p.m. ET.

