Nike debuts 'no hands' FlyEase slip-on sneakers

By JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News



(NEW YORK) — Nike has unveiled its first “hands-free” sneaker.

The new Nike Go FlyEase shoes are reinventing how athletes can slip in and out of their shoes on the go.

The unique design features a bi-stable hinge that remains open and extended when the shoe isn’t worn and closes after it’s on your foot.

There is also a kickstand heel that replicates how many people commonly kick off their shoes. It’s strategically placed to work without compromising the look of the heel.

In addition to the bi-stable hinge and kickstand heel, the Nike Go FlyEase sneakers include what the brand has labeled a “Diving Board,” which has the sole purpose of gaining a continuous foot-bed for comfort and stability.

Another standout feature is the tensioner band that holds the shoe open and closed to snap the shoe in position.

Nike tapped champion fencer Bebe Vio to get his thoughts on their latest innovation and he shared how he usually has to spend so much time to get in his shoes.

“With the Nike GO FlyEase, I just need to put my feet in and jump on it,” Vio said in a statement. “The shoes are a new kind of technology, not only for adaptive athletes but for everyone’s real life.”

The “hands-free” sneakers will retail for $120 and be available in three styles with vibrant colors. Nike GO FlyEase initially will be available to select Nike members in North America, EMEA and Japan on Feb. 15. A wider rollout is expected in the coming months.

There’s already lots of praise for the upcoming sneaker launch on social media, with one fan, Román Ruiz, on Twitter saying, “Hyped for the @Nike #GOFlyEase my sister lost the use of her left arm in 2007 and those would be awesome for her.”

