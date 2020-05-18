Nike to begin reopening its stores

code6d/iStockBy JEANETTE TORRES-PEREZ, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Nike will begin opening its stores across the U.S. this week after closing its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The sportswear retailer says it will go to “great lengths” to make sure its employees and customers are safe when its stores reopen.

“That means first and foremost following our government and health guidelines,” Heidi O’Neill, Nike’s president of Consumer and Marketplace, told ABC News’ Good Morning America on Monday. “And we’re also providing some great new services that make shopping easier and safer in a world of social distancing.”

O’Neill said all of Nike’s stores in South Korea and China are open, which has given the company a “great model to know how to build a playbook to open our stores safely.”

“We have great cleaning procedures. We disinfect everyday,” she said. “We clean every two hours and more in all our surfaces. All of our employees are provided with masks. We have great social distancing signage in our stores.”

