Now you can have winning culinary competition dishes delivered right to your door

(NEW YORK) — If you’ve ever watched a culinary competition show and wished you could dig into the winning dish at home, that dream is finally a reality.

Grubhub and MasterChef have teamed up to create a delivery-only virtual restaurant featuring recipes from the show’s winners and fan-favorite cheftestants.

“The dishes we create on ‘MasterChef’ are enjoyed by a few legendary judges, but as a chef, I always want as many people as possible to experience my culinary creations,” season 11 winner Kelsey Murphy said. “With MasterChef Table, Grubhub is giving me and a few of my favorite Chefs the special opportunity to share our unique twists on comfort foods with fans and diners all over the country.”

MasterChef Table will be available in over 20 market and features 11 gourmet dishes that embody American comfort foods crafted by Murphy as well as season 10 winner Dorian Hunter, season 9 winner Gerron Hurt and season 10 fan-favorite winner, Michael Silverstein.

The menu is complete with appetizers, sides and main courses from specific MasterChef alumni. Check out the full lineup below:

Kelsey Murphy: Spicy Maple Bacon Fried Chicken Sandwich; Skewered Shrimp Elotes

Dorian Hunter: Down South Quesadilla; Bangin Buffalo Chicken Fries; Italian Hoagie Burger (The Dorian Burger)

Gerron Hurt: Southern Horsey Slaw; Nashville Hot Mac n’ Cheese; Nashville Hot Shrimp Tacos

Michael Silverstein: Loaded Blue Cheese Lovers’ Steakhouse Wedge; Queso-Smothered Texas Fajitas; Triple-Stacked Smash Burger

Marnie Boyer, vice president of restaurant acquisition at Grubhub, said the company is always looking to deliver new experiences for diners. The new MasterChef partnership, Boyer said, “gives them exactly that, a seat at the table in the comfort of their home.”

The virtual restaurant concept and first-of-its kind partnership with Fox Entertainment comes just in time for the launch of MasterChef season 12.

“Across Fox Entertainment, we take pride in creating impactful, relevant, and highly customized opportunities that enable our partners to authentically reach the audiences they most value,” Suzanne Sullivan, executive vice president of ad sales at FOX Entertainment, said in a statement.

Ahead this season on MasterChef, chefs will be given a Grubhub-themed Mystery Box challenge, where they must create a gourmet version of the most popular dishes on the online food delivery marketplace.

Find more information about MasterChef Table, including the menu, the chefs and availability in your area at grubhub.com/mastercheftable.

