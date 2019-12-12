Old Navy, Postmates partner up for fast holiday delivery

iStock(NEW YORK) — Holiday shopping just got easier with Old Navy and Postmates latest partnership.

The companies have teamed up this month for an on-demand shopping service, and customers who use Old Navy’s “Buy Online, Pickup In-Store” feature will reap all the benefits of avoiding heavy traffic and crowded lines.

When customers receive their “Ready for Pickup” emails, they can select “Same Day Delivery” which in turn leads to Postmates delivering right to your doorstep.

“Last year, we launched Buy Online, Pickup In-Store, offering customers the option to pick up an online order in their local store within two hours,” said Jamie Gersch, Old Navy Global CMO in a statement. “Partnering with Postmates to provide same-day, on-demand delivery creates an even deeper convenience proposition during the bustling holiday shopping season.”

This new shopping experience will be available in over 4,000 stores that Postmates operates in, and if you are a last-minute shopper, from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, you can enjoy absolutely free on-demand delivery.

“The term ‘Postmate It’ has become synonymous with on-demand delivery and that includes clothing orders which have grown 60% year-over-year on Postmates,” said Eric Edge, SVP Marketing and Communications at Postmates in a statement.

“This partnership with Old Navy showcases the power of two important brands collaborating to meet the demand of consumers and evolve the way we shop,” he continued.

Sounds like a win-win during the busiest shopping time of the season!

