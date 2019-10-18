Oracle Co-CEO Mark Hurd dies at 62

wellesenterprises/iStock(NEW YORK) — Mark Hurd, a tech industry tycoon and the co-CEO of Oracle, died on Friday, according to co-founder Larry Ellison. Hurd was 62.

“It is with a profound sense of sadness and loss that I tell everyone here at Oracle that Mark Hurd passed away early this morning,” Ellison wrote in a statement posted to Hurd’s website. “Mark was my close and irreplaceable friend, and trusted colleague.”

The company “has lost a brilliant and beloved leader who personally touched the lives of so many of us during his decade at Oracle,” the statement added.

Ellison noted that while some will miss his mentorship, “I will miss his kindness and sense of humor.”

Hurd is survived by his wife, Paula, and two daughters “who were the joy of his life,” Ellison said.

“I know that many of us are inconsolable right now, but we are left with memories and a sense of gratitude … that we had the opportunity to get know Mark, the opportunity to work with him … and become his friend,” Ellison said.

News of Hurd’s death comes a little over a month after Oracle announced in a statement that he was taking a leave of absence for health reasons, without providing details.

“Though we all worked hard together to close the first quarter, I’ve decided that I need to spend time focused on my health,” Hurd wrote in a letter to colleagues on Sept. 11. “I love Oracle and wish you all success during my absence.”

Hurd joined Oracle as president in 2010 and was named co-CEO four years later. He has been credited with leading Oracle’s push toward investing in cloud computing.

He is an alumnus of Baylor University, which he attended on a tennis scholarship, according to his personal website. Until his death, he remained involved in the university’s initiatives.

Prior to joining Oracle, Hurd worked at Hewlett-Packard, where he was CEO and president from 2005 to 2010.

Hurd resigned from HP in August 2010 following allegations of sexual harassment from a female contractor. His severance package of $12.2 million drew criticism at the time.

“I realized there were instances in which I did not live up to the standards and principles of trust, respect and integrity that I have espoused at HP,” Hurd said in a statement when he resigned.

