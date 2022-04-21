Over 20,000 car seats recalled over choking hazard

ArtMarie/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Over 20,000 car seats are being recalled due to loose pieces of foam that can present a choking hazard to kids.

The recall impacts certain CYBEX Sirona M Convertible Child Car Seats, which were manufactured between Nov. 3, 2017, and Aug. 31, 2018, and include model numbers 518000385, 518002153, 518000387, 518002145, 518002149, 518002151 and 519000211.

The recall, posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), impacts about 20,526 car seats. The documents said children can pick pieces of foam from the child seat headrest pad, posing a choking hazard.

To fix the issue, Columbus Trading-Partners USA, Inc will mail a kit with instructions on how to seal the headrest foam, free of charge.

CYBEX did not immediately respond to request for comment.

