Panera Bread introduces ‘Swim Soup Collection’ for summer

Panera Bread

(NEW YORK) — Soups up!

Panera Bread is proving soup can be perfect for summer time with its new “Swim Soup Collection.”

According to a study from Panera Bread, “Over 70% of people say the hot weather does not stop them from eating soup.”

The restaurant chain is introducing a line of swimwear along with a pool float to help you stay cool this summer while enjoying your favorite soup.

“The collection features both swimwear and a pool float designed to help you cool down this summer as you commit to eating your favorite hot soups despite soaring temperatures,” Panera Bread said in a press release.

Swimwear is available in four different styles with sizes ranging from XS to 4X.

The full range includes a Broc Ched One Piece, Broc Ched Swim Trunks, Swim SOUP One Piece, Mother Bread Swim Trunks and Bread Bowl Pool Float.

The collection is available for purchase from $20 to $25 now on panerabread.com with free shipping.

