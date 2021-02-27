Peter Luger Steak House welcomes diners at 35% alongside famous wax figures

Peter LugerBy KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — As New York City restaurants reopened at 35% capacity Friday, one iconic eatery got creative with how to fill empty tables and encourage social distancing.

Peter Luger Steak House teamed up with Madame Tussauds to bring iconic celebrity wax figurines into the famous wood-paneled dining room.

The star-studded experience includes Jon Hamm hanging by the bar, Audrey Hepburn, Michael Strahan and Jimmy Fallon all seated at their own tables and Al Roker waiting to direct diners upstairs.

“The restaurant industry is vital to New York City’s economy, and it’s been particularly hard hit this past year,” Daniel Turtel, vice president of Peter Luger, said in a statement. “We’re excited to welcome diners back indoors at 35%, and thought this would be a fun, safe way to fill some of the seats that need to remain empty as we continue to fight the pandemic. It has been wonderful working with the fabulous team at Madame Tussauds New York.”

The New York City icons wax figures will remain at Peter Luger Steak House through Monday, March 1.

