Polo Ralph Lauren recycles plastic bottles for 2019 US Open ballperson uniforms

helen89/iStock(NEW YORK) — Polo Ralph Lauren is the official outfitter of the 2019 U.S. Open Tennis tournament, and this year the brand has sustainability top of mind.

This year’s ballperson uniforms are being made from yarn derived from up to seven plastic bottles and falls in line with the brands’ mission to incorporate 170 million recycled plastic bottles into their packing by 2025.

“Bright lights. Electric energy. The @USOpen is a celebration of tennis in a city that never sleeps,” the Polo Ralph Lauren wrote in a caption alongside a video on Instagram showing off the collection.

In addition to this year’s ballperson uniforms, there is also a playful shoppable collection including a ’90s style-inspired Polo shirts, hoodies, graphic sweatshirts, bucket hats and more.

U.S. Open attendees can also enjoy custom pieces for the collection through an onsite customization program.

Polo Ralph Lauren’s sustainable efforts are supported through their Design the Change strategy, which is a commitment to accelerate the retailer’s work surrounding global citizenship and sustainability.

In addition to the eco-friendly ball uniforms, there are plans to continually create sustainable products through three key areas including creating timeless style, protecting the environment and championing better lives.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.