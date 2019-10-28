Popeyes adds staff ahead of chicken sandwich return, trolls Chick-fil-A with news

Popeyes(NEW YORK) — As Popeyes prepares for the return of the chicken sandwich that broke the internet, restaurants are preparing for the impending influx of customers with more staff than ever.

“Most Popeyes restaurants are franchised, and employment matters are handled by the franchisees. Across the system, franchisees have worked to increase staffing to be ready to serve guests once the chicken sandwich returns,” a spokeswoman for the company told ABC News in a statement.

“We really appreciate the work of our franchisees and of Popeyes crew members to serve our guests!” the statement continued.

The company announced Monday that the menu item will make its official return nationwide on Sunday, Nov. 3.

The press release simply stated, “I’m Back,” and included a video of a highway sign on the side of the road that says, “Food – Next Right” with a variety of restaurant logos.

In the video, a man removes a sticker from underneath Popeyes that reads, “Open Sunday,” placed directly next to fellow fast-food chicken sandwich competitor Chick-fil-A, which is closed on Sundays.

Back in August, Popeye’s took on Chick-fil-A on Twitter when it announced the limited-time sandwich, made with a brioche bun, pickles and crispy chicken.

The tweets quickly went viral and fans flocked to Popeyes, Chick-fil-A and other fast food hot spots to compare the various takes on the simple sandwich.

Once the sandwich completely sold out, Popeyes even tried to convince customers to “BYOB,” bring your own bun and just buy the tenders to make a sandwich of their own.

Some customers quickly got hangry when the overwhelmingly popular item sold-out, even taking legal action, which has prompted one company that operates multiple locations to be better prepared.

Sun Holdings Inc. has opened 150 Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen locations across Texas, Oklahoma and Florida, and CEO Guillermo Perales said this time his franchises will be ready for the popular sandwich’s return.

The restaurants run by Sun Holdings will hire an additional 400 employees, according to Bloomberg, and could dedicate two people per store to make the sandwiches.

“Demand far exceeded what was available,” Perales said. “The first time they weren’t ready.”

One thing is for sure, customers who missed their window to try the sandwich sensation over the summer can get in on the action starting this Sunday.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.