Popeyes employee faces armed would-be customer over sold out chicken sandwich

jetcityimage/iStock(HOUSTON) — The cross country craze for Popeyes chicken sandwiches has reached new heights after a group of people in Texas stormed a restaurant despite clear signs that they were sold out.

A mob of two women, three men and a baby were told at the drive-thru window that the sandwiches were sold out, employees told ABC Houston station KTRK-TV.

The interaction apparently angered the would-be customers, one of whom had a gun, police told KTRK, but a Popeyes employee locked them out before they were able to get inside.

“It was more of an aggravated assault because he was displaying a weapon and threatened employees,” Houston Police Lt. Larry Crowson told KTRK.

Popeyes previously told ABC News in a statement that the immediate demand following the initial launch of the sandwich “far exceeded” expectations.

“Popeyes aggressively forecasted demand through the end of September and has already sold through that inventory,” the fast-food chain said. Along with suppliers, Popeyes said they are “working tirelessly to bring the new sandwich back to guests as soon as possible.”

There were no injuries reported, but the group apparently left their baby inside the vehicle during the altercation.

The man who was armed is being described as having small dreadlocks, face tattoos and was seen wearing a black shirt with red sleeves, police said. The group left in a blue SUV and police hope security cameras captured the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Houston police.

The chicken sandwich announcement went viral online earlier this month and sparked a heated interaction with other brands, including Wendy’s and Chick-fil-A.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.