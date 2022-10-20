Popeyes will ship a frozen, fully cooked Cajun-style turkey to your Thanksgiving table for just under $100

Popeyes

(NEW YORK) — Whether you’re planning a big holiday meal for a large family this Thanksgiving and dislike cooking, or are in charge of the main dish for your upcoming friendsgiving, fast food chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has a Southern-style solution for you.

Some Americans have begun opting out of traditional Thanksgiving dinners in favor of amping up side dishes, or have chosen to simply forgo a giant turkey and replace it with a smaller bird. But for those still looking forward to enjoying some savory, juicy turkey this November, Popeyes has you covered.

The company, famous for its fried chicken and biscuits, has spread its wings ahead of the holiday season to offer a Cajun-style turkey once more.

The fast-food chain announced the return of the fan-favorite Thanksgiving dinner staple on Tuesday. Pre-orders are open, with deliveries slated to begin as early as Oct. 24.

The bird, which feeds 8 to 12 people and costs $94.99, is marinated with Popeyes’ signature blend of Louisiana seasoning, slow roasted and flash fried for a crispy coating, then frozen and packaged to be delivered for an easy thaw, reheat and eat experience.

Customers can preorder the turkey for pickup from their local Popeyes by calling or visiting in person, while supplies last, or online for direct delivery to their doorstep. Online orders will arrive one to three business days after the order is shipped.

The announcement is likely a relief for those with busy lives or anyone who could use a little help in the kitchen: Popeyes conducted its own survey of over 500 people and found that “more than 50% of respondents feel stressed to host Thanksgiving dinner at their own home and think that the turkey is the hardest dish to cook as part of the meal.”

