Presidents Day 2022: What to buy and deals you can shop now

(NEW YORK) — In addition to honoring presidents of the past, Presidents Day, celebrated this year on Monday, Feb. 21, is also marked by deep discounts.

It is one of the best times to save on bedding and mattresses, and there are tons of other shopping options to explore during the long weekend.

While online price tracking tools like Honey and Camel Camel Camel can help you track the best deals, here’s a roundup of some of the best discounts and sales happening now:

Adidas

Adidas is offering 30% off sitewide with the code: SCORE

Amazon

Amazon has released tons of Presidents Day deals, one being discounted price on several versions of Apple AirPods.

Back Country

You can score up to 50% off all of the winter clothes, gear and accessories with Back Country’s end-of-season sale.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond is offering up to 50% off on sales and clearance through Presidents Day.

Bloomingdales

Save up to 50% off on Bloomingdale’s clearance items.

Coach Outlet

From bags to other accessories, the Coach Outlet is offering clearance across the board.

GAP

GAP is running a Spring prep event offering up to 40% off.

J.Crew

J.Crew is offering 50% off select women’s sale sweaters and shoes with the code SALETIME.

J.C. Penney

J.C. Penney has a major sale from now through the weekend.

Old Navy

Score up to 60% sitewide and in-store through the holiday weekend.

shopDisney

shopDisney is running a Spring savings event through Monday offering 30% off toys, clothing, home and more with the code: save30.

Sur La Table

Save up to 50% on cookware, kitchen tools, bakeware and more.

Walmart

Walmart is offering major discounts on everything from tech to clothing during its Presidents Day sale.

Wayfair

Score up to 70% in saving during Wayfair’s biggest sale since Black Friday.

