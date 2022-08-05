Pumpkin spice Oreo cookies are hitting shelves this month

Nabisco

(NEW YORK) — Pumpkin spice season is around the corner, which means a sweet lineup of new products.

Oreo announced its newest flavor of pumpkin spice creme filled cookie sandwiches will hit shelves Aug. 15.

The cookie brand also created a Twitter community for “pumpkin spice stans” from consumers to other brands to join and “celebrate all things pumpkin spice.”

We’re pumpkin spicing things up 🎃🍂🥧

OREO Pumpkin Spice Cookies. On shelves 8/15. pic.twitter.com/IRYsRiQHSS

— OREO Cookie (@Oreo) August 3, 2022

