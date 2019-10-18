Qantas flight from NY to Sydney will mark world's longest nonstop flight

Kristian1108/iStock(NEW YORK) — The world’s longest nonstop flight will take to the skies Friday night.

The flight, operated by Qantas, is scheduled to leave from New York at 9 p.m. on Friday and arrive in Sydney, Australia shortly after 7 a.m. on Sunday, making the trip a total of 20 hours.

The Australian carrier has dubbed the test flight “Project Sunrise,” and plans to gather information from the marathon journey.

Qantas says researchers will be both on board the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and on the ground examining how passengers and crew members handle the long flight.

