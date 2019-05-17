Queen Elizabeth II is hiring! Her majesty is looking for a social media expert

Kirsty Wigglesworth – Pool/Getty Images(LONDON) — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II — who made headlines earlier this year when she published her first Instagram post — is now looking for someone to bring her even more into the digital age.

The Royal Household has posted a job for a digital communications officer, a job that requires “finding new ways to maintain The Queen’s presence in the public eye and on the world stage,” according to the online listing.

“Whether you’re covering a state visit, award ceremony or Royal engagement, you’ll make sure our digital channels consistently spark interest and reach a range of audiences,” the listing says. “With an eye to the future, you’ll help hone and shape our digital communications through analytics, monitoring and exploring new technologies.”

The Monday to Friday job is based at Buckingham Palace with a pay starting at around $38,000.

The work done in promoting the queen around the world though is advertised as priceless.

“The reaction to our work is always high-profile, and so reputation and impact will be at the forefront of all you do. And having your work shared around the world will be the biggest reward,” the listing says.

Queen Elizabeth can look no further than her own grandchildren for viral success.

New parents Prince Harry and Meghan broke a world record for the fastest time to gain one million followers on Instagram when they launched their @SussexRoyal acocunt last month.

The account now has eight million followers.

Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate, have more than 10 million followers combined on their @KensingtonRoyal Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.