Ralph Lauren launches “Friends” capsule collection for show's 25th anniversary

Ralph Lauren is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the hit television series Friends with an epic new capsule collection.

The luxury retailer announced on Wednesday the curated Wear-to-Work line as a nod to one of the main characters, Rachel Green, who worked at Ralph Lauren for several seasons of the show.

Pieces from the line are from Polo as well as Lauren by Ralph Lauren and include a mix of suits, turtlenecks, trousers, blazers and accessories in addition to classic wool, suede and velvet textures.

“Just as Friends has proved to be a perennial favorite series for viewers over the last 25 years, this collection reflects Ralph Lauren’s timeless styles and archetypes that have remained a go-to for the modern working woman,” the retailer shared in a statement.

To further bring to life the spirit of this exciting collection, Ralph Lauren has also teamed up with Bloomingdale’s to bring some of the show’s most nostalgic locations to select stores.

Beginning Sept. 22, the Bloomingdale’s flagship store in New York City will feature a replica of Central Perk in their Studio 59 space. There is also a social media-friendly recreation of Rachel’s office that will be on the store’s third floor.

Every two weeks, the iconic installations also will be available to enjoy at other select Bloomingdale’s locations.

In addition to Bloomingdale’s, the collection is available to shop in select Ralph Lauren retail stores and on the brand’s website.

