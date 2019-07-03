Record number of drivers, flyers to travel for July 4 weekend

peeterv/iStock(NEW YORK) — A record number of Americans are expected to hit the roadways and skies for the Fourth of July weekend.

With the holiday falling on a Thursday this year, many will be traveling on Wednesday to enjoy the four-day weekend.

More than 41 million drivers are expected to be on the roads between July 3 and July 7, up nearly two million from last year. And compared to 2018, motorists will be greeted with lower prices at the pump: The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $2.66, a decrease of 19 cents.

If you’re driving to your destination, the worst time to travel will be Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, more than 12 million passengers are expected to take to the skies for the holiday weekend. The Transportation Security Administration says travelers can expect to see about 20 percent more flyers on busy summer days, which will likely mean longer than normal lines.

The busiest day to fly this holiday weekend, according to the TSA, will be Sunday.

