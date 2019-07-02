Rent the French castle where Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly married on Airbnb

Airbnb(NEW YORK) — Though the duo has confirmed nothing officially, it seems Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner married — for the second time — last weekend.

The couple reportedly held their wedding ceremony at the Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France, and it’s available to rent on Airbnb.

For the starting price of $5,800 per night, anyone can stay at the nine bedroom, nine bathroom home that sleeps 14 guests.

According to the Airbnb description, “the exquisitely restored 18th-century home maintains its antique splendor, with enchanting period interiors, beautiful statues and fountains in the stately gardens, and a chapel for wedding ceremonies.

In modern times, the estate has been transformed into a veritable country resort, featuring swimming pools, game courts, a heliport, and other fabulous amenities. Ideal for large family reunions and special occasions among friends, the villa features nine beautiful bedrooms including three master suites.”

The home is part of Airbnb Luxe, a new offering from the company. There are 2,000 Luxe homes around the world, each one passing strict evaluation across 300+ criteria to meet standards in both design and function, according to Airbnb.

Each property comes with a “trip designer” who can arrange services from childcare to private chefs to in-house massage therapists or personal training sessions in the private gym.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.