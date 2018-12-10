Retailers set online sale prices for 'Green Monday'

artisteer/iStock(NEW YORK) — With Christmas fast approaching, retailers are offering some last minute deals for online shoppers on Monday.

Known as Green Monday, the day is similar to Cyber Monday and usually falls on the second Monday of December.

Some of the biggest discounts you can find online this Green Monday include a 14-inch Chromebook at Best Buy for $210, Apple’s newest iPad for $250 at Target and the popular Instant Pot is nearly half off on Amazon.

If you haven’t already completed your holiday shopping, time is ticking. There are just 10 business days left before Christmas.

