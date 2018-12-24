Rideshare companies gearing up for a busy New Year's Eve

Tero Vesalainen/iStock(NEW YORK) — Are you looking to make some extra cash fast to help offset all of those gifts you bought this holiday season? If so, you might want to consider signing up to drive with a rideshare company, like Lyft or Uber. But you’ll need to be ready to work by next week.

Rideshare drivers are gearing up for a very busy night on New Year’s Eve, which is just one week away. In fact, Lyft is seeing 100 percent year over year growth in demand for the last day of the year.

Harry Campbell, a Lyft driver, says you can make some money by simply driving others for a couple of hours but there are a few requirements you’ll need to meet.

“You do need an eligible vehicle,” Campbell explains. “So you need a sort of newer vehicle. You need to pass a background check and then just sign up online.”

“The nice thing too there are some great bonuses available,” he adds.

Campbell says, on average, rideshare drivers can make $15 to $20 an hour.

