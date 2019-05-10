Rihanna becomes first woman to launch fashion brand at LVMH

Mark Ganzon/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty(NEW YORK) — Rihanna disrupted the beauty industry in 2017 with the launch of her groundbreaking cosmetics line. Now, she has a major deal with LVMH for a “Fenty” fashion line.

On Friday, the multi-hyphenate star and businesswoman posted a series of photos on Instagram of the fashion line’s logo along with a caption that expressed her gratitude for the huge opportunity.

“Thank you Mr. Arnault for believing in this little girl from the left side of an island, and for giving me the opportunity to grow with you at @LVMH,” she said. “This is proof nothing is impossible. Glory be to God.”

This new partnership also makes Rihanna the first woman of color at the top of an LVMH maison, the first new house created by the group since Christian Lacroix in 1987 and the first woman to create an original brand with the company.

The new Fenty fashion label will join the ranks of well-known design houses such as Fendi, Dior and Givenchy.

There haven’t been any images released of the new label yet, but the logo includes the word “Fenty” in all caps with a backward N. The line will also be based in Paris and include ready-to-wear clothing, shoes and accessories.

“Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us,” Rihanna said in a press release, according to Vogue. “Mr. Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits. I couldn’t imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I’m ready for the world to see what we have built together,” in a press statement.

“Everybody knows Rihanna as a wonderful singer, but through our partnership at Fenty Beauty, I discovered a true entrepreneur, a real CEO, and a terrific leader,” said Arnault. “She naturally finds her full place within LVMH.”

He continued, “To support Rihanna to start up the Fenty Maison, we have built a talented and multicultural team supported by the Group resources. I am proud that LVMH is leading this venture and wish it will be a great success.”

