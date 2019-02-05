Rihanna launches new 'Savage x Fenty' subscription box for $60

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty(NEW YORK) — The big boom in subscription services doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon, and now Rihanna wants in, too.

Rihanna officially announced on Instagram her new curated subscription box for “Savage x Fenty Xtra VIP” members, which will be launching this month. According to her post, all the styles included in this exclusive monthly box will be hand-picked by the singer herself.

A video of the subscription box was posted on Instagram along with the caption, “Introducing: the #XtraVIP Box – the xclusive af box for members only featuring limited-edition picks by Rihanna. It’s only available thru the 5th so get it fast!”

As noted on the brand’s website, members of the “Xtra VIP” membership program save 25 percent on full priced styles and have access to members-only “Xclusives,” such as the new subscription box.

Valued at $166, the first exclusive Tiger Chiffon “Xtra VIP Box” will include a “Truth or Dare” dice in a lavender silk bag, tiger print chiffon romper, a matching robe and a black lace eye mask.

There have already been a few mixed reviews about some of the pieces included in the first box listed on the brand’s website.

One customer, Melissa, who wears a size 2x/3x, wrote, “I bought this robe thinking it would be more functional. It fits, but is very loose in the chest. There’s not really anyway to make it tighter. It’s also very sheer. If you’re looking for pure lingerie, this is great. Otherwise, not very functional for walking around the house.”

Another customer, Jamila, who wears a size XL/1X, chimed in with “Beautyiful color and make! Super comfy and cute!”

To receive Rihanna’s curated lingerie picks, customers can sign up for “XTRA VIP” on Savage x Fenty’s website.

