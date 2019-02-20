Samsung unveils 'Galaxy Fold,' the first foldable smartphone-tablet hybrid

KreangchaiRungfamai/iStock(SAN FRANCISCO) — Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Fold, a smartphone that fits into your pocket but unfolds into the size of a tablet, at an event in San Francisco on Wednesday.

“We are fundamentally limited by the size of our devices, until now,” Justin Denison, Samsung’s senior vice president of marketing, told an audience of about 3,500 at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. “You get a powerful smartphone and a revolutionary tablet” in one device.

The phone will allow users to switch between screens and apps “with continuity” Denison added.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.