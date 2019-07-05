Score Meghan Markle's chic Wimbledon blazer for more than 60 percent off now

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Meghan Markle stepped out in casually chic style while attending Wimbledon this week.

On July 4, she made a surprise appearance at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club and cheered on her friend Serena Williams.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a white pinstriped blazer, a black top, jeans, a pair of pumps and a cute fedora to top off her look.

“A warm welcome to the Duchess of Sussex on No.1 Court,” the tournament tweeted with a picture of Meghan.

Meghan’s statement blazer is a great piece to have, and you actually can get it on sale now at Saks Off 5th for more than 60 percent off.

The only bad news: the white version of the blazer is totally sold out at the moment. However, you can still get it in black and wear it all year long.



