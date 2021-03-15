Sephora announces Spring Savings Event kicking off on April 9

AdrianHancu/iStockBy JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — There’s some breaking news for all the beauty lovers out there.

Sephora is inspiring us all to bloom beautifully into a new season by announcing its annual Spring Savings Event.

This year’s sale will begin April 9 and run through April 19 with deep discounts on most of the retailer’s top brands such as Fenty Beauty, Drunk Elephant, Briogeo, Chanel, Lancôme and many more.

Sephora’s Spring Savings event is exclusively available to all three tiers of the company’s Beauty Insider membership program, which is free to join at anytime.

On April 9, Rouge members will be offered 20% off until April 19. Following, VIB members will receive 15% off starting Tuesday, April 13 through Monday, April 19 and Insiders will receive 10% beginning April 15 until April 19. All tiers must use code OMGSPRING for in-store or online purchases to receive these deals.

Separately but additionally, during this same time frame, Beauty Insider members can snag 30% off Sephora Collection items in-store and online without a promo code. However, it’s important to note that both of these promotions cannot be combined.

There are also exclusions on from the upcoming sales on The Ordinary, dyson and NUDESTIX Anti-Bacterial Hand Sanitizer Gel products.

The promotion is also not valid on purchases on Instacart, Instagram Shopping, previous purchases, purchases of gift cards, FLASH, gift wrapping, packaging, taxes, shipping and handling charges, or on orders shipping outside the U.S. or Canada.

