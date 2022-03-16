Sephora Spring Savings Event 2022: Get up to 30% off on beauty faves

RiverNorthPhotography/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Sephora is inspiring many beauty enthusiasts to spring forward into a new season with its upcoming annual Spring Savings Event.

This year’s sale runs from April 1 through April 11 with deep discounts on top brands such as Fenty Beauty, Sunday Riley, Drunk Elephant, Briogeo, Chanel, Lancôme, Charlotte Tilbury and many more.

Sephora’s Spring Savings Event 2022 is exclusively available to all three tiers of the company’s Beauty Insider membership program, which is free to join at any time.

On April 1, Rouge members will be offered 20% off until April 11. VIB members will receive 15% off starting April 5 through April 11, and Insiders will receive 10% off beginning April 7 until April 11.

All tiers must use code SAVESPRING for in-store or online purchases to receive these deals.

Separately but additionally, during this same time frame, Beauty Insider members can snag 30% off Sephora Collection items in-store and online without a promo code.

You also can skip out on delivery fees when you use code FREESHIP during virtual checkouts. Plus, the store is currently offering same-day delivery, buy online pick up in-store and curbside delivery.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.