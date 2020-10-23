“Sesame Street” gets the Lego treatment for the first time ever

LEGOBy CARSON BLACKWELDER, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Sesame Street is getting the Lego treatment for the first time ever.

The nostalgia-inducing set, dubbed 123 Sesame Street, is the latest addition to the Lego Ideas collection, which features creations imagined by and voted for by Lego fans themselves.

From Bert and Ernie’s apartment to Big Bird’s nest — Rubber Duckie and Radar the teddy bear included — fans of the educational children’s TV series can take a trip down memory lane.

Joining the cast of mini-figures alongside Bert, Ernie and Big Bird are trash can-dwelling Oscar the Grouch, forever hungry Cookie Monster and, of course, lovable Elmo.

This set was created by Ivan Guerrero, a fan of both Sesame Street and Lego, who called the opportunity “a dream come true.”

“LEGO bricks and ‘Sesame Street’ shaped by my childhood and adult years, and the opportunity to work with the LEGO Ideas team to bring this quintessential New York street to life has been thrilling,” Guerrero said in a press release.

The set, consisting of 1,367 pieces, will be available for purchase on LEGO.com and at Lego stores beginning Nov. 1.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.