Shake Shack brings back Hot Chick'n, adds brand new spicy menu items

Shake ShackBy KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Last year proved that people will flock to taste a new fried chicken sandwich (we’re looking at you Popeye’s) but now spicy menu items seem to be the latest craze in fast food.

Shake Shack announced a whole new hot lineup of pepper-dusted poultry with the return of it’s popular Hot Chick’n sandwich and the addition of Hot Chick’n Bites.

The fast casual burger and shake restaurant, which first sprouted from a hot dog cart in New York City’s Madison Square Park in 2001, said the spicy version of their Chick’n Shack sandwich was one of “the most requested menu items to date.”

“We love crafting fun and delicious menu items in an elevated way, inspired by our deep culinary roots and with an emphasis on premium ingredients,” Shake Shack culinary director Mark Rosati told ABC News. “We introduced the classic Chick’n Shack back in 2016, which we’re really proud of, and it quickly became a fan favorite. We’re constantly looking at how to continue to elevate the classics.”

After two years cooped up with their culinary team getting the recipe just-right, Rosati said “we’re thrilled to bring it back for our guests a third time.”

Here’s how Shake Shack builds the fan favorite sandwich. It starts with fresh, antibiotic and hormone-free white-meat chicken breast that’s marinated in buttermilk and slow cooks in a sous vide — a temperature-controlled water bath that prevents overcooking and keeps the chicken juicy. The chicken gets dusted with a guajillo chili and cayenne pepper blend then dredged and breaded by hand and crisp-fried to order then topped with a cherry pepper slaw to help the spices shine. It wouldn’t be a true hot chicken sandwich without pickles for added crunch and acidity — and the flavorful fare is cradled by the classic Shake Shack toasted potato roll.

Brave customers without fear of capsaicin can even customize the heat level and order it hot or extra hot. Guests who order Hot Chick’n through the Shack App or order on the company’s website can access a third spice level — Fire.

The spicy menu extends to their famous crinkle cut fries, made with the same guajillo chili and cayenne pepper dusting, and Hot Spicy Cheese Fries — both served with a ranch sauce.

Customers can order and enjoy the limited-time menu at Shake Shack locations nationwide starting Sept. 1.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.